PHILIPPINES, October 14 - Press Release

October 14, 2023 Gatchalian calls for swift power supply agreement approval to ensure uninterrupted electricity Senator Win Gatchalian has called on the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to approve on time the power supply agreements (PSAs) between distribution utilities (DUs) and generation companies to ensure a steady supply of electricity at affordable rates for the benefit of consumers. Gatchalian made the call following the recent issuance by the ERC of a competitive selection process (CSP) guidelines, which refers to the procurement mechanism for a DU to procure supply from generation companies through competitive bidding as mandated by the Department of Energy (DOE). "We're hoping that strict implementation of the bidding guidelines would result in the timely approval by the ERC of PSAs and help DUs to procure supply at the least cost for the benefit of consumers," said Gatchalian. He noted that from 2003 to 2023, there were a total of 527 pending PSAs before the ERC. This year, there are 16 pending PSAs before the ERC, slightly lower from last year's 18. "Inaasahan natin na mas magiging maayos ang kalagayan ng suplay para sa mga kooperatiba at mga konsyumer," he said. The senator also emphasized that the ERC should immediately implement the provisions of the new power bidding guidelines issued by the agency to ensure compliance of distribution utilities and active participation of consumer groups. According to him, the ERC should also encourage consumer groups to participate in the bidding through active monitoring, a privilege that wasn't previously afforded them. This would help ensure transparency in the implementation of the CSP and enhance accountability in every PSAs. "We need better accountability in the implementation of the PSAs, which means it is more difficult for generation companies to just walk away from the PSAs. This would help stabilize energy supply and eliminate surprises in terms of pricing," Gatchalian explained. Gatchalian nanawagan ng mabilis na pag-apruba ng power supply agreement upang matiyak ang tuluy-tuloy na kuryente Nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na aprubahan sa tamang oras ang mga power supply agreement (PSAs) sa pagitan ng distribution utilities (DUs), tulad ng Meralco, at generation companies upang matiyak ang tuluy-tuloy na suplay ng kuryente sa abot-kayang halaga para sa kapakinabangan ng mga konsyumer. Ang panawagan ni Gatchalian ay kasunod ng pagpapalabas kamakailan ng ERC ng isang competitive selection process (CSP) guidelines na tumutukoy sa procurement mechanism para sa isang DU na kumuha ng suplay mula sa mga generation companies sa pamamagitan ng competitive bidding batay sa mandato ng Department of Energy (DOE). "Umaasa kami na ang mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng mga alituntunin sa pagbi-bid ay magreresulta sa napapanahong pag-apruba ng ERC ng mga PSA at makakatulong sa mga DU na makakuha ng suplay sa pinakamababang halaga para sa kapakinabangan ng mga konsyumer," sabi ni Gatchalian. Idinagdag pa niya na mula 2003 hanggang 2023, mayroong kabuuang 527 na nakabinbing PSA sa ERC na hindi pa na-aaprubahan. Sa taong ito, mayroong 16 na nakabinbing PSA sa ERC, bahagyang mas mababa sa 18 noong nakaraang taon. "Inaasahan natin na mas magiging maayos ang kalagayan ng suplay para sa mga kooperatiba at mga konsyumer," aniya. Binigyang-diin din ng senador na dapat agad na ipatupad ng ERC ang mga probisyon ng bagong power bidding guidelines na inilabas ng ahensya para matiyak na sumusunod ang mga distribution utilities at tiyakin rin ang aktibong partisipasyon ng mga consumer groups. Ayon sa kanya, dapat ding hikayatin ng ERC ang mga mamimili na lumahok sa bidding sa pamamagitan ng aktibong pagsubaybay, isang pribilehiyong hindi naibigay sa kanila noon. Makakatulong ito na matiyak ang transparency sa pagpapatupad ng CSP at pahusayin ang pananagutan sa bawat PSA. "Kailangan natin ng mas maayos na pananagutan sa pagpapatupad ng PSA, ibig sabihin, mas magiging mahirap para sa mga generation company na hindi tumupad sa PSAs. Makakatulong ito na mapatatag ang suplay ng enerhiya at alisin ang hindi inaasahang pagtaas ng mga presyo," paliwanag ni Gatchalian.