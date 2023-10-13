FAA Publishes InFO Laying Groundwork for Business Aircraft CPDLC Participation

Oct. 13, 2023

Business aircraft operators will soon experience the benefits of participating in controller-pilot data link communications, or CPDCL, in domestic en route operations.

The FAA recently published InFO 23008 – The Federal Aviation Administration Policy Change for United States Domestic Data Link Operations – advising business aircraft operators of a policy change that will allow these aircraft to participate in domestic en route CPDLC operations on a permanent basis.

While the InFO describes the process by which the business aviation industry can participate in the en route arena, most business aircraft operators are not yet able to exercise en route CPDLC as the NOTAM prohibiting these operations remains in place.

However, some operators have been successfully participating in a test phase since 2019.

“This InFO lays the groundwork and is the next of many steps towards opening the en route environment to the broader industry,” said NBAA Senior Director, Air Traffic Services and Infrastructure Heidi Williams. “Industry has been waiting on this publication since 2019 and we are pleased to see the FAA’s progress.”

The policy change, including details on what operators need to know and how they can participate, will be discussed at a special Datacomm Q&A session with L3Harris at the 2023 NBAA business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, NV. The session is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. PDT at the Connection Zone in the North Hall, Booth N1834.

“We encourage operators and pilots to attend this live Q&A with L3Harris, NBAA and General Aviation Manufacturers Association experts to learn more about the policy and to standby for more educational opportunities, including a webinar, after NBAA-BACE,” said Williams.

Learn more about DataComm.