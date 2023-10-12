When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 12, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 13, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Soy - Allergen Company Name: PepsiCo Caribbean, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Pancake with Whole Grain Oats Mix

Company Announcement

San Juan, Puerto Rico. October 12, 2023- PepsiCo Caribbean, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of select packages of 15.97 oz cartons of Quaker Pancake with Whole Grain Oats Mix because they contain undeclared soy. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of illness should they consume this product.

The products covered by this recall were distributed at retail stores in Puerto Rico beginning on July 3rd, 2023.

Recalled products include:

Product Description Size UPC Best Before / Codes Quaker Pancakes with

Whole Grain Oats - mix to

prepare pancakes. Pancakes con Avena de

Grano Entero – Mezcla

para preparar panqueques 15.97 oz. 7 501761 848267 APR 24 HAB101

MFG APR2123 JUN 24 HAB201

MFG JUN0823 ABR 24 HAB101

MFG ABR2123 JUN24 HABB201

MFG JUN0823

After conducting a thorough revision, monitoring and tracing, PepsiCo Caribbean, Inc. discovered that the soy-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy. The error was caused by mislabeling the product for not declaring soy content. No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.

If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. PepsiCo Caribbean Inc. has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers can return the product described to the store where they purchased it by presenting their purchase receipt to obtain a full refund. Consumer with the product described below can also contact the customer service line of local distributor at +1 787-788-4110 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

PepsiCo is a company committed to the highest sanitary standards and quality of its products, and to guarantee full transparency about the ingredients of its products and processes.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:

Customer Service Line of local distributor: +1 787 788 4110

Media: Alejandra Ramírez: alejandra.ramirez1@pepsico.com

Spanish Version