St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4007626

TROOPER:  Griffin Pearson                       

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  10-13-23 at 1453 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  US-5 / Red Village Road, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION:  DUI – Drug, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

 

ACCUSED:  Daniel Poulin

AGE:  58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Concord, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/13/23 at approximately 1453 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-5 and Red Village Road in Lyndon, when they observed a vehicle with several equipment violations traveling south on US-5. Troopers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop shortly after. Contact was made with the operator, Daniel Poulin (58) of Concord, VT. Investigation revealed Poulin’s driver’s license was suspended and that he was actively violating several of his conditions of release. Troopers also observed several signs of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on 2/5/24 at 0830 hours for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  2-5-24 at 0830 hours           

COURT:  Caledonia County    

LODGED:  Yes

BAIL:  N/A 

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

