Pritzker Administration on Heightened Alert for Illinois Threats in Wake of Middle East Conflict

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS), and the Illinois State Police (ISP) are closely monitoring the conflict in the Middle East and potential threats here in Illinois. The Governor has been briefed by both agencies and the White House. The Governor instructed both agencies to work closely with law enforcement partners and to be on heightened alert for any threats related to places of worship across the state to protect First Amendment rights and the safety of worshippers.

At this time, there is no actionable intelligence regarding any credible threats in Illinois. However, as always, if members of the public see something, they are encouraged to say something. The public should report suspicious behavior to local law enforcement by calling direct or to 911 depending on the level of the threat.

"As Governor of Illinois, it is my top priority to keep our residents safe and we are closely monitoring any potential threats that may arise," said Governor JB Pritzker. "While there are currently no credible threats here in Illinois, my administration is operating with heightened vigilance and working closely with IEMA-OHS and the Illinois State Police to keep people safe. Here in Illinois, we reject those who use violence to instill terror and fear and are committed to ensuring our religious institutions and schools remain safe."

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security has been working closely with partners to address any new emerging issues.

"The unilateral security efforts with all levels of government is critical as we remain vigilant," said Homeland Security Advisor to Governor J.B. Pritzker and IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Global conflicts have cascading effects within our communities statewide so we remain vigilant here in Illinois."

"The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center is aware of terroristic messaging being perpetuated online concerning HAMAS-aligned propaganda and the ‘day of rage,' said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "Law enforcement takes these threats very seriously and stand prepared to take appropriate action."

