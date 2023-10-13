Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,423 in the last 365 days.

Pritzker Administration on Heightened Alert for Illinois Threats in Wake of Middle East Conflict

ILLINOIS, October 13 - At this time, IEMA-OHS and ISP have no actionable intelligence regarding credible threats in Illinois

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS), and the Illinois State Police (ISP) are closely monitoring the conflict in the Middle East and potential threats here in Illinois. The Governor has been briefed by both agencies and the White House. The Governor instructed both agencies to work closely with law enforcement partners and to be on heightened alert for any threats related to places of worship across the state to protect First Amendment rights and the safety of worshippers.

At this time, there is no actionable intelligence regarding any credible threats in Illinois. However, as always, if members of the public see something, they are encouraged to say something.  The public should report suspicious behavior to local law enforcement by calling direct or to 911 depending on the level of the threat. 

"As Governor of Illinois, it is my top priority to keep our residents safe and we are closely monitoring any potential threats that may arise," said Governor JB Pritzker. "While there are currently no credible threats here in Illinois, my administration is operating with heightened vigilance and working closely with IEMA-OHS and the Illinois State Police to keep people safe. Here in Illinois, we reject those who use violence to instill terror and fear and are committed to ensuring our religious institutions and schools remain safe."

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security has been working closely with partners to address any new emerging issues.

"The unilateral security efforts with all levels of government is critical as we remain vigilant," said Homeland Security Advisor to Governor J.B. Pritzker and IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.  "Global conflicts have cascading effects within our communities statewide so we remain vigilant here in Illinois."

"The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center is aware of terroristic messaging being perpetuated online concerning HAMAS-aligned propaganda and the ‘day of rage,' said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "Law enforcement takes these threats very seriously and stand prepared to take appropriate action."

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

  

 

IEMA-OHS Twitter | IEMA-OHS Meta | IEMA-OHS InstagramIEMA-OHS YouTube

You just read:

Pritzker Administration on Heightened Alert for Illinois Threats in Wake of Middle East Conflict

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more