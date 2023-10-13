Six Indicted Following Investigation into Insurance-Related Theft

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into theft allegations stemming from insurance-related activity in Sumner County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of six people.

On March 11, 2020, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents, assisted by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (Insurance Division), investigated a report of insurance-related theft. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Johnny Ray Jackson, a former insurance agent whose license was revoked in 1999, continued to operate a business in Gallatin called Senior Health and Wealth Marketing, as well as other multiple names over many years. Jackson employed several people, some of whom were licensed insurance agents with the state. The investigation further revealed that clients were paying for insurance policies they did not want or authorize.

On October 4th, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jackson and five other people with charges ranging from conspiracy, identify theft, financial exploitation of the elderly, and money laundering. During the past week, TBI agents and officers with the Gallatin Police Department arrested the following individuals, who have been booked into the Sumner County Jail:

*Johnny Ray Jackson (DOB 05/10/1970), Gallatin: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, 47 counts of Identity Theft, three counts of Money Laundering, two counts of Theft of Property greater than $10,000, and one count of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. Bond: $100,000.

*Claude Douglas Jennings, Jr. (DOB 10/28/1961), Lebanon: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, 27 counts Identity Theft. Bond: $100,000.

*Timothy Earl Bennett (DOB 10/11/1963), Lebanon: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, 25 counts Identity Theft. Bond: $100,000.

*Cooper Everett Jackson (DOB 01/24/2001) Gallatin: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, five counts Identity Theft. Bond: $10,000.

*Stephen Dustin McDole (DOB 03/11/1988), Bowling Green, KY: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, one count Identity Theft. Bond: $100,000.

*Courtney Wilson Beck (DOB 07/11/1978), Mulga, AL: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property. Bond: $10,000.