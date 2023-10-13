Submit Release
The SPLC's Civil Rights Memorial Center Hosts Virtual Author Showcase Featuring Fergus M. Bordewich

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. CT, the Civil Rights Memorial Center, a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), will host Fergus M. Bordewich, author of "Klan War: Ulysses S. Grant and the Battle to Save Reconstruction" for a book discussion to be held in-person and virtually. Joining the author in conversation is Lauren Blanding, program manager for CRMC Outreach.

