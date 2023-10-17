SideBar Welcomes Jeff Kosseff, Author of "Liar in a Crowded Theater: Freedom of Speech in a World of Misinformation"
SideBar welcomes Professor and Cybersecurity expert Jeff Kosseff, author of "Liar in a Crowded Theater: Freedom of Speech in a World of Misinformation."
Thanks to the First Amendment, Americans enjoy a rare privilege: the constitutional right to lie. And although controversial, they should continue to enjoy this right.”MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Professor and Cybersecurity expert Jeff Kosseff, author of the soon-to-be-released "Liar in a Crowded Theater: Freedom of Speech in a World of Misinformation." In this episode of SideBar, Professor Kosseff examines and defends constitutional protection for false speech. "It's the listener and the reader who gets to choose, not the Government!" says Jeff. His dire warning to those who want to put guardrails on Internet speech is that "Once we give away our freedom of speech, we are unlikely to get it back."
— Professor Jeff Kosseff
Cohost Jackie Gardina noted, "Jeff is a renowned expert in how the First Amendment applies to the Internet. He is also the author of 'The United States of Anonymous: How the First Amendment Shaped Online Speech' and 'The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet.'"
Jeff reminds us that, "Thanks to the First Amendment, Americans enjoy a rare privilege: the constitutional right to lie. And although controversial, they should continue to enjoy this right," said cohost Mitch Winick.
In Liar in a Crowded Theater, Kosseff addresses the pervasiveness of lies, the legal protections they enjoy, the harm they cause, and how to combat them. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol building, Kosseff argues that even though lies can inflict huge damage, US law should continue to protect them. Liar in a Crowded Theater explores both the history of protected falsehoods and where to go from here.
Kosseff is an associate professor of cybersecurity law in the United States Naval Academy’s Cyber Science Department. He is the author of four books and more than 20 academic journal articles. His articles have appeared in Iowa Law Review, Illinois Law Review, Wake Forest Law Review, Berkeley Technology Law Journal, Computer Law & Security Review, and other law reviews and technology law journals. His research interests include cybersecurity regulation, online intermediary liability, and the law of armed conflict as applied to cyberspace. He received a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and a B.A. and M.P.P. from the University of Michigan. Before becoming a lawyer, he was a technology and political journalist for The Oregonian and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for national reporting and recipient of the George Polk Award for national reporting.
To listen to Professor Kosseff's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org. For information about Jeff's new book that launches October 24, 2023, Liar in a Crowded Theater: Freedom of Speech in a World of Misinformation, go to www.jeffkosseff.com.
