Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Information Systems Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Donald Edenfield, Ed Hudak, Mike Prendergast, and Carolyn Timmann and the reappointment of Charles Broadway to the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Information Systems Council.

Donald Edenfield

Edenfield is the Jackson County Sheriff. He is an Adjunct Instructor at Chipola College, Florida Panhandle Technical College, and the Florida Public Safety Institute. Edenfield earned his associate degree from Chipola College, his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Troy University, and his master’s degree in criminal justice and public administration from the University of West Florida.

Ed Hudak

Hudak is the Chief of Police for the Coral Gables Police Department. He serves as the District 4 Director of the Florida Police Chiefs Association and is a mentor and security advisor for the University of Miami Athletic Department. Hudak earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Miami.

Mike Prendergast

Prendergast is the Citrus County Sheriff. He is a veteran of the United States Army, retiring with the rank of Colonel. Previously, he served as the Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Prendergast earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Jacksonville State University, his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of New York, his bachelor’s degree in social science from Campbell University, his master’s degree in international relations from the University of Florida, his master’s degree in public management from Troy University, and his master’s degree in public diplomacy from the United States Army War College.

Carolyn Timmann

Timmann is the Martin County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. She is the former President of the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers Association and was the recipient of the President’s Award from the Florida Sheriff’s Association in 2018. Timmann earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Charles Broadway

Broadway is the Chief of Police for the Clermont Police Department. He is a former Special Agent Supervisor for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and previously served as the President of the West Central Florida Police Chief’s Association. Broadway earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from St. John’s University.

