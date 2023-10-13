Huize Partners with Junlong Life to Launch “Guardian Critical Care No.6” – A Customized Multiple-Benefit Critical Illness Insurance Product

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has partnered with Junlong Life Insurance Company Limited (“Junlong Life”) to launch “Guardian Critical Care No.6”, the latest multiple-benefit critical illness insurance product offering in the “Guardian Critical Care” series, first launched in 2018.



“Guardian Critical Care No.6” provides extensive coverage for 120 severe illnesses, and is distinguished by five key product highlights: (i) a maximum of 18 claims for mild-to-severe illnesses (with up to 6 claims for severe illnesses); (ii) no restrictions on multiple claims for diseases due to the same cause, same medical treatment, or same accident; (iii) ICU hospitalization benefits of 30% of the original sum assured for ICU hospitalization lasting 7 or more consecutive days for diseases other than the severe, moderate, and mild illnesses specified in the policy contract; (iv) optional benefits of up to 180% of the original sum assured for the first claim of a severe illness that occurs before the policy anniversary at age 60; and (v) other optional benefits including death and total disability benefits and supplemental coverage for severe malignant tumors and specified cardiovascular diseases. The upgraded product also provides customers with value-added health management services.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “We are proud to unveil the upgraded product of the ‘Guardian Critical Care’ series, demonstrating our unshakeable commitment to delivering customized products that cater to the extensive insurance coverage needs of our mass affluent users. As we embark on the era of ‘Huize Customized Products 3.0’, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide cost-effective products from trusted partners and serve the needs of young customers.”

About Junlong Life Insurance Company Limited

Founded in 2008, Junlong Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint-venture life insurance company, with registered capital of RMB2.1 billion. With the mission of “enabling more families to live a healthier and better life”, Junlong Life Insurance actively builds an “insurance + healthcare” ecosystem and provides customers and their families with “active intervention health management”, covering the whole life cycle of the insurance policy, and building an all-rounded health risk barrier.

For more information, please visit http://www.kdlins.com.cn/index.action.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

