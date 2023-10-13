Submit Release
Hammond Power Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) (TSX: HPS.A) today announced that it will release its financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, October 26, 2023 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, HPS will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call can be accessed by registration through participant links:

Date/Time: October 27, 2023/ 9 a.m. ET

Live Call Participant Registration Link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9b1a3d61e51c4672b0119d0a83ff5bac

Audio-Only Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qtnn2ond

A webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions – passionate people energizing a better world

For further information, please contact:
David Feick
Investor Relations (519) 822-2441 ext. 453
ir@hammondpowersolutions.com


