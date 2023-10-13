Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,478 in the last 365 days.

Court upholds California’s Racial Justice Act

In Thursday’s 2-1 ruling, the Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles said the Legislature was entitled to decide that a criminal trial influenced by racism was a miscarriage of justice. The dissenting justice said the California Constitution leaves those decisions to judges, not lawmakers, and urged the state Supreme Court to take up the issue.

You just read:

Court upholds California’s Racial Justice Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more