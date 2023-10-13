California lawyers must report 'treason' under newly-signed law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill requiring attorneys to inform the state bar if they suspect other lawyers of treason. Newsom signed Senate Bill 40 into law on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the governor said his "signature speaks for itself."
