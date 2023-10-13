Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,479 in the last 365 days.

California lawyers must report 'treason' under newly-signed law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill requiring attorneys to inform the state bar if they suspect other lawyers of treason. Newsom signed Senate Bill 40 into law on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the governor said his "signature speaks for itself."

You just read:

California lawyers must report 'treason' under newly-signed law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more