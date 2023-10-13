Railroad Crossing Replacement Scheduled on S.D. Highway 13 in Elkton

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Contact: Matt Brey, Watertown Area Engineer, 605-882-5166

ELKTON, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, the Rapid City, Pierre, and Eastern Railroad (RCPE) will begin railroad crossing repair work on S.D. Highway 13, on the west edge of Elkton. This repair work will temporarily close Highway 13 at this location.

There is no designated detour route in place, and motorists will need to find alternate routes around the railroad crossing closure.

This work is part of RCPE’s scheduled repairs throughout the area. The anticipated completion date for the Highway 13 project is Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

