Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,476 in the last 365 days.

Railroad Crossing Replacement Scheduled on S.D. Highway 13 in Elkton

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Contact: Matt Brey, Watertown Area Engineer, 605-882-5166

ELKTON, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, the Rapid City, Pierre, and Eastern Railroad (RCPE) will begin railroad crossing repair work on S.D. Highway 13, on the west edge of Elkton. This repair work will temporarily close Highway 13 at this location.

There is no designated detour route in place, and motorists will need to find alternate routes around the railroad crossing closure.

This work is part of RCPE’s scheduled repairs throughout the area. The anticipated completion date for the Highway 13 project is Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

 For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Railroad Crossing Replacement Scheduled on S.D. Highway 13 in Elkton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more