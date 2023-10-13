Submit Release
Sportsmen’s access sites on upper Salmon River, North Fork boat ramp now open

Improvements were made to the highway approaches to the Bobcat Gulch, Fourth of July, Colston, Deer Gulch, and South Butte access sites, as well as ramp and bank repairs at the North Fork boat ramp. 

Fish and Game thanks the public for being patient and regrets any inconvenience.  The timing of construction was selected to take advantage of low water levels and to minimize impacts to users and fish.  

For more information, call the Salmon Regional office at 208-756-2271. 

