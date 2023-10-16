VibePay shortlisted for BusinessCloud's FinTech 50 Ranking 2023
The UK based payments platform has been recognised for innovation and creativity in the open banking sector.LANCASTER, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VibePay, the cutting-edge UK-based fintech start-up, is thrilled to announce its shortlisting for BusinessCloud's prestigious FinTech 50 ranking in 2023. The FinTech 50 celebrates the most innovative startups, scaleups, and established firms within the dynamic finance and payments sector.
VibePay, with its unwavering commitment to simplifying payments and money transfers, has been recognized as a pioneering fintech platform. Through its user-friendly app, VibePay empowers both individuals and businesses to send, receive, and manage payments instantly, all while enjoying the convenience of zero fees.
This remarkable achievement underscores VibePay's relentless dedication to innovation and disruption within the finance sector. It reflects the company's forward-thinking approach and its determination to reshape the financial landscape by providing a seamless, cost-effective, and user-friendly payment solution.
The FinTech 50 ranking, supported by Tyto, the European PR and communications agency renowned for its expertise in technology, science, and innovation, will culminate in the unveiling of the final rankings. This much-anticipated event will take place online on Monday, 6th November, 2023.
VibePay's ascent to the FinTech 50 shortlist is a testament to the transformative potential of its services in an ever-evolving financial world. The company's disruptive technology, coupled with its unwavering support for its users, has been instrumental in securing this coveted recognition.
To learn more about VibePay and its innovative payment platform, please visit their official website at Vibepay.com.
As VibePay continues to gain traction and recognition in the financial technology sector, its inclusion in the FinTech 50 shortlist further solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the industry. The company remains committed to redefining the way individuals and businesses handle their finances, offering a seamless, secure, and cost-effective solution.
For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:
Chris Franklin
Chief Marketing Officer
chris.franklin@vibepay.com
About VibePay: VibePay is a UK-based fintech start-up dedicated to simplifying payments and money transfers. Through its user-friendly app, VibePay enables individuals and businesses to send, receive, and manage payments instantly, with zero fees. VibePay is committed to innovating and disrupting the finance sector by providing a convenient, cost-effective, and user-friendly payment solution.
About BusinessCloud's FinTech 50: BusinessCloud's FinTech 50 ranking showcases the UK's most innovative startups, scaleups, and established firms within the finance and payments sector, recognizing their contributions to the industry's advancement.
Chris Franklin
VibePay
+44 7557 618354
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter