Saskatchewan Marks Half a Decade of Resilience Monitoring With Release of 2023 Climate Resilience Report

CANADA, October 13 - Released on October 13, 2023

The Ministry of Environment is pleased to release its fifth annual Climate Resilience Report, marking half a decade of data collection and monitoring.

"The resilience measures captured in our 2023 report strongly highlights our focus on sustainable economic growth for the benefit of all Saskatchewan's residents, communities and industries," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "The report shows that our province continues to build its resilience to a changing climate in all key areas."

Key highlights from the 2023 Resilience Report include:

Twenty of the 22 reported measures are in good standing, indicating progress in strengthening climate resilience.

Positive trends in economic sustainability and human well-being demonstrate Saskatchewan's commitment to building resilience in these sectors.

Oil and gas emissions fell for the third year in a row. Emission reduction targets have been achieved and will likely be exceeded in 2025.

Impressive strides by SaskPower in adding more renewable power production to the provincial grid improving Saskatchewan's energy security and sustainability.

The Ministry of Environment collaborates closely across provincial ministries and agencies to track trends across five key areas: natural systems, physical infrastructure, economic sustainability, community preparedness and human well-being. Performance in these five areas is assessed against rigorously selected targets and the best available science, data and analysis.

The Resilience Report allows the province to analyze trends over time, offering valuable insights into the government's policies and programs that support resilience. In 2023, 20 measures were in "good"' standing, with only two classified as "fair." Importantly, no measures were considered in "poor" standing.

The ministry's Climate Resilience Measurement Framework showcases Saskatchewan's commitment to sustainable economic growth, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of a changing climate, solidifying our leadership role in climate resilience actions as part of Prairie Resilience: A Made-in-Saskatchewan Climate Change Strategy. Climate resilience is the ability to cope with, adapt to and recover from the effects of a changing climate.

More information on Saskatchewan's approach to climate resilience can be found on www.saskatchewan.ca/climate-change.

