Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,926 in the last 365 days.

The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival Returns

David Gonzalez, Vice President of Media Relations & Communications, Visit San Antonio

Culinaria

Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anticipated return of the annual Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival October 26-29, 2023 has more pleasant surprises for attendees. This four-day epicurean experience showcasing unique flavors of Texas will explore different neighborhoods across San Antonio, with two signature events taking place in San Antonio’s first neighborhood, La Villita. Guests will enjoy delicious bites from Texas chefs and restaurants, mingle with beverage makers, and learn from industry experts in educational panels, in one of San Antonio’s popular open-air venues and renewed historic luxury hotel.

More than 100 star chefs are anticipated to wow guests throughout the festival.

Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival is a party with a purpose – with proceeds from the festival benefiting culinary students in Texas through a donation of $250,000 to the James Beard Foundation’s scholarships and community programs.

David Gonzalez, VP of Media Relations & Communications
Visit San Antonio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival Returns

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more