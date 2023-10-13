Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Gregory Man Sentenced To Prison For Manslaughter

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that Alec J.  Dostal, Sr., of Gregory has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, after he earlier had pled guilty but mentally ill to one count of first-degree manslaughter. 

Dostal, Sr., 56, was sentenced Friday in Gregory County Circuit Court. He was indicted following a Feb. 5, 2022 incident where the vehicle he was driving collided with a John Deere side-by-side in Burke. One person in the side-by-side died in the crash.

Test results showed that Dostal, Sr. was driving drunk at the time of the crash. He had had five prior DUI convictions, including two felony convictions.

“This defendant had long been a threat to the public and sadly a victim has now paid the ultimate price,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We thank law enforcement, prosecutors, and the judge for their work in this tragic case.”

Agencies involved in investigating the incident were the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Gregory County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecution of the case was handled by the Attorney General’s Office and the Gregory County State’s Attorney’s Office.

