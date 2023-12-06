On This Page

Date: December 6 - 7, 2023 Day1: Wed, Dec 6 11:00 AM - 4:30 PM ET Day2: Thu, Dec 7 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET

ABOUT THIS EVENT

This course is designed to promote professionalism in the clinical trial industry for individuals involved with submissions to FDA (Investigational New Drug (IND) application, New Drug Application (NDA), Biologics License Application (BLA)), and to familiarize stakeholders with the regulatory and scientific issues involved in the development and approval of medical drugs and biological products. Participants will acquire a practical understanding of:

FDA’s approach to trial design

Safety concerns in the development of medical products

Statistical issues in the analysis of trial data

Clinical investigator responsibilities

INTENDED AUDIENCE

This is a clinical investigator training course targeted at all stakeholders in the clinical trial enterprise including industry, academia, and regulators (both local and foreign). The agenda is designed for:

Clinical investigators

Health care professionals (physicians, nurses, pharmacists, other healthcare workers), and

Individuals involved in biomedical research and the development of drugs and biological products.

TOPICS COVERED

Design and conduct of clinical trials

Innovative trial designs

Considerations for rare disease drug development

Enhancing diversity in clinical trials

Addressing specific populations in drug development

Statistical evaluation of clinical trials

Understanding the investigator brochure

Clinical trial quality

FDA RESOURCES

CONTINUING EDUCATION

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.

This course has been pre-approved by:

RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.

as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion. SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area. SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.

as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration. ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION