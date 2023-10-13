Governor Cooper Continues Meetings with Business Leaders at Southeast U.S./Japan Association Meeting

NORTH CAROLINA, October 13 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper continued to meet with business leaders in Tokyo and delivered remarks at the Southeast U.S./Japan Association (SEUS/Japan) meeting closing ceremony. The Governor was joined by NC Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina CEO Chris Chung.

“This meeting is a symbol of the Southeast United States and Japan’s strength, and a reminder of all the good things we do together, every day,” said Governor Cooper. “From electric vehicles to aviation to life sciences, we’re excited to host SEUS/Japan in Charlotte next year to continue discussing what’s next for business for our two countries.”

Governor Cooper met with FUJIFILM President and CEO Teiichi Goto and other company leaders to discuss the continued partnership and the company’s facilities in the state. In March 2021, the Governor announced that FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc. will build North America’s largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Holly Springs. FUJIFILM also has a Morrisville campus.

The Governor also met with Sumitomo Forestry President and CEO Toshiro Mitsuyoshi and other company leaders to discuss the company’s work in Randolph County and Charlotte. In December 2022, Governor Cooper announced that Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. will establish a manufacturing facility in Randolph County.

In addition, Governor Cooper met with Morinaga Representative Director and President Eijiro Ota and other company leaders. Morinaga’s first Hi-Chew production plant in the United States opened its doors in Mebane in 2015.

To highlight the continued partnership between Japan and North Carolina, the Governor met with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Chairman Norihiko Ishiguro and other JETRO leaders.

The Governor spoke at the SEUS/Japan closing ceremony where he invited attendees to come to Charlotte for the 2024 SEUS/Japan Annual Joint Meeting. The Governor has appointed Sean Suggs of Toyota as the next Chairman of the Southeast Association.

SEUS/Japan is the premier economic development partnership between the eight states in the Southeastern United States and Japan, one of the nation’s largest trading partners and home to 225 companies with large presences in North Carolina. The 2024 SEUS/Japan Conference will be held in Charlotte, a milestone event that will showcase the state’s economy and build greater ties between North Carolina and Japan.

