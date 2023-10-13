Governor Josh Shapiro: Pennsylvania the Only State to Secure Two Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub Projects

Transformational federal investment of over $2 billion will create thousands of good-paying, union energy jobs across the Commonwealth, harness Pennsylvania’s position as an energy leader, and make the Commonwealth the center of a growing industry.

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro and the Shapiro Administration have helped Pennsylvania become the only state in the country to secure two regional clean hydrogen hub projects, funded through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program, which will create more than 41,000 total good-paying jobs between them and ensure Pennsylvania continues to be an energy leader for decades to come. As part of this announcement, Governor Shapiro will join President Biden and DOE Secretary Granholm in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

The federal government will invest $750 million to build the renewable Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2) in Philadelphia and the surrounding region, which will create over 20,000 jobs – with a particular focus on union jobs. The Biden Administration also selected the ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub based in West Virginia, which will create 21,000 jobs for the Appalachian region, including in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

“Today, Pennsylvania is positioning itself as the leader of our country’s clean energy future and creating thousands of new, good-paying union jobs,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Since my campaign for Governor, I have been a strong supporter of this investment in our Commonwealth and my Administration has worked closely with organized labor, industry partners, and our neighboring states to make Pennsylvania the only state in the country to secure two regional clean hydrogen hubs. I thank President Biden for his belief in Pennsylvania and Senators Casey and Fetterman for their leadership in securing this win for our Commonwealth.”

The Shapiro Administration provided significant financial support to enable the preparation of the successful application of the MACH2 hub, coordinated the regional congressional delegation in support of the proposal, and engaged with the Department of Energy throughout the application process to voice support and help secure these hubs. Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Rich Negrin was part of the team that presented the proposal to the Department of Energy in July, with a particular focus on the environmental justice emphasis of the MACH2 application’s community benefit plan.

MACH2 and ARCH2 were two of just seven funded hubs announced today by the Department of Energy through the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program (H2Hubs), and will include hydrogen production, transportation infrastructure, and end-use sites across Pennsylvania, as well as West Virginia, Ohio, Delaware, and Southern New Jersey.

Combined, these investments will generate clean and zero-emission hydrogen while mitigating harmful emissions and reusing existing energy infrastructure. It will also help to create and retain more than 41,000 good-paying jobs in the construction and energy sectors, provide economic opportunity for Pennsylvanians, and improve health outcomes for historically underserved communities by reducing pollution.

Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2)

The Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub will help unlock hydrogen-driven decarbonization in the Mid-Atlantic while repurposing historic energy infrastructure and using existing rights-of-way. It plans to develop clean hydrogen production facilities from renewable and nuclear electricity using both established and innovative electrolyzer technologies, where it can help reduce costs and drive further technology adoption. As part of its labor and workforce commitments to the community, the Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub plans to negotiate Project Labor Agreements for all projects and provide close to $14 million for regional Workforce Development Boards that will serve as partners for community college training and pre-apprenticeships. This Hydrogen Hub anticipates creating 20,800 direct jobs – 14,400 in construction jobs and 6,400 permanent jobs. (Amount: up to $750 million)

Appalachian Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2)

The Appalachian Hydrogen Hub will leverage the region’s ample access to low-cost natural gas to produce low-cost clean hydrogen and permanently and safely store the associated carbon emissions. The strategic location of this Hydrogen Hub and the development of hydrogen pipelines, multiple hydrogen fueling stations, and permanent CO2 storage also have the potential to drive down the cost of hydrogen distribution and storage. The Appalachian Hydrogen Hub is anticipated to bring quality job opportunities to workers in coal communities and create more than 21,000 direct jobs—including more than 18,000 in construction and more than 3,000 permanent jobs, helping ensure the Appalachian community benefits from the development and operation of the Hub. (Amount: up to $925 million)

To learn more about the clean hydrogen hubs coming to Pennsylvania, visit The White House website.

