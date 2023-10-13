Six key takeaways from the Labour conference in Liverpool

6. This was a busy conference – but one without a buzz

The tragic events in Israel and Palestine inevitably saw a sombre tone to Labour’s conference. Foreign affairs fringes became dominated by the question of the Middle East, and pro-Palestine protests outside the secure zone echoed what was also playing out on the streets of London.

Starmer and the Labour frontbench were swift and clear in their response, demonstrating unity – and the discipline the leadership has imposed. This was also true of the wider conference: Labour frontbenchers, MPs and prospective candidates all seemed focused on maintaining the party line and avoiding controversy, whether in fringe meetings or receptions.

With the increased attendance of businesses, lobbyists, foreign diplomats and other external groups who turned up in droves, this was also a busy conference. The poll lead that Labour has built up was discussed, and acknowledged, but ‘no complacency’ was a line repeated more than once. It was clear that Starmer’s team wanted to take nothing for granted and wanted the conference to be seen as boring – rather than exciting for the wrong reasons.

Members of the Labour shadow frontbench watch Keir Starmer's party conference speech. They were swift and clear in their response on events in Israel and Palestine, demonstrating unity – and the discipline the leadership has imposed.

Starmer’s speech trod a similar path, though in the immediate aftermath of the Labour leader being covered in glitter a mood of quiet expectation shifted to one of more fevered support. In contrast to the Conservatives, the main hall, the overflow auditorium and other fringe venues showing the speech were all full to bursting. And for most Labour MPs and party members, Starmer delivered and the conference had been a quiet success. But throughout the four days in Liverpool, there remained a sense that more work will be needed to convince voters of what exactly a future Labour government would really mean for them.