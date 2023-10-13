SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Archer Aviation Inc.(ACHR) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Archer Aviation Inc. ("Archer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ACHR) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Archer investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between September 17, 2021 and August 15, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ACHR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company relied on heavily edited videos of earlier flights to exaggerate the amount of flight testing it had actually performed and the sophistication of its eVTOL aircraft; (ii) the Company had misrepresented the nature and profitability of its business partnerships, (iii) the Company was unlikely to secure FAA certification in the timeframe it had represented to investors, thereby delaying the start of mass production of its aircraft for commercial sales; (iv) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects; (v) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Archer during the relevant time frame, you have until November 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

