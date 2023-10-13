【International marketing】MGTO unveils roadshow in Kuala Lumpur today for showcase of fascinating “tourism +”

MACAU, October 13 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao Unlimited” Malaysia Roadshow is rolled out in Kuala Lumpur for four consecutive days between 12 and 15 October. Unveiled by an opening ceremony today (13 October), the roadshow manifests Macao’s diverse offer of “tourism +” elements to energize Malaysians’ intent to visit Macao and tap the potential of Southeast Asia as an international market.

An opening ceremony was held to commence the roadshow at One Utama Shopping Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today (13 October). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Senior Director, International Promotion (Asia & Africa) at Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, Manoharan Periasamy, Honourary Secretary General of Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), Phua Tai Neng, and National President of Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA), Paul Paw, attended the opening ceremony together with representatives of Malaysian flight operators and tourism stakeholders, as well as delegates of the six integrated resort enterprises in Macao, among other guests.

Malaysia ranks among top ten visitor markets for Macao

Senna Fernandes remarked in her address that with the resumption of air links between both sides in a dynamic fashion, Macao is more than ready to welcome both new and repeat Malaysian visitors, whether they arrive with friends and family in leisure, or whether they come for MICE events. She hopes that the roadshow will spark Malaysian residents’ interest in choosing Macao as their destination.

According to visitor figures between January and August 2023, Malaysia ranks as the ninth largest visitor market for Macao and a major international market. Average daily visitor arrivals rebounded to 32.3% of the corresponding figure of the same period in 2019.

Macao attracts visitors for colorful “tourism +” experiences

As a multi-angle showcase of Macao’s diverse “tourism +” elements, the roadshow features interactive games, check-in spots and performances. The six integrated resort enterprises from Macao promote their tourism facilities and new elements at their booths. Furthermore, MGTO partners with local businesses to launch discounted tourism products such as air tickets and hotel accommodation to draw Malaysian visitors to Macao. The roadshow offers prize-giving Q & A, stamp collection and interactive moments, with two grand lucky draws daily that give out big prizes for travelers to Macao, such as hotel stay, dining and air tickets. Spectators can enjoy Portuguese folk dance and band performances imbued with the aroma of Macao, as well as wonderful Malaysian-style performances while they can learn more about the latest travel tips and experiences in Macao at the roadshow. A chef from Macao demonstrates preparations of Macanese dishes and highlights different signature delicacies.

Advance promotions with KOLs followed by a million fans

Before the roadshow, MGTO has unfolded an extensive online-offline promotional campaign in Kuala Lumpur and invited Malaysian KOLs to spotlight the destination and roadshow in advance for wider publicity. With 1.02 million followers on YouTube, travel influencers Changyong and Shusen came to Macao for filming of a themed travelogue video. From their angles as KOLs, they introduced Macao’s latest tourist attractions, events, culinary delights and community gems for travelers. The video has been released on their platform. They graced the roadshow for an encounter with their fans. Boasting 457,000 followers on YouTube, the dance-pop group Three Production has also filmed a video with Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK in Kuala Lumpur for release on their platform. The group sang at the opening ceremony and enlivened the occasion.

Industry networking to expand the market

Before the roadshow, MGTO organized the Macao Tourism Seminar and Macao & Malaysia Travel Trade Mini Mart. MGTO Director Senna Fernandes, Vice President of Outbound of MATTA, Chong Yu Ken, and Deputy President of MCTA, Dato' Sri Koh Yock Heng, joined senior officials of airlines and industry operators in Malaysia, delegates of Macao’s travel trade and six integrated resort enterprises, as well as other guests at the Travel Mini Mart. The attendees totaled 100 approximately.

At the Mini Mart, MGTO familiarized the Malaysian trade and participants on Macao’s overall tourism situation, resources and products, as well as elements of “tourism +”. The industry participants of both sides connected and discussed business opportunities with each other. They brainstormed new ideas for design of Macao travel products and experiences tailored for Malaysian visitors.

MGTO is making a great effort to widen the Southeast Asian visitor market. The endeavors include launch of special offers on direct flight tickets in partnership with airlines. The Office also keeps promoting the cross-border bus service between the SkyPier Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport and the Macao Port at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as a favorable transport measure to attract more international visitors.