35th Macao International Music Festival offers Night of Macao on 14 October by the Macao Chinese Orchestra with erhu and handpan players

MACAU, October 13 - Due to the unforeseen circumstances, the guzheng master Wang Zhongshan, who play in the concert Night of Macao, integrated in the 35th Macao International Music Festival, will be replaced by young percussionist Zheng Yu.

The concert Night of Macao will be held at 8pm on 14 October at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of renowned conductor Liu Shun, the Macao Chinese Orchestra will premiere the folk orchestral work Night of Macao, composed by Eric Watson, a winner of Cultural Medallion in Singapore. The work is rich in the spirit of Macao and is commissioned by the Macao Chinese Orchestra. Moreover, the Macao Chinese Orchestra will present the erhu concerto Relieved in a Dream with erhu virtuoso Lu Yiwen, and Asturias (Leyenda) for handpan and Chinese orchestra with percussionist Zheng Yu. Both musicians have been active on the music scene from home and aboard and won numerous awards in recent years. A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased from the Macau Ticketing Network.

In addition, due to the change of the programme, spectators with tickets can request refunds at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from today until 31 October by presenting the intact tickets.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and discounts, please check the “Macao International Music Festival booklet (the PDF version can be downloaded at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline and enquiries: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

