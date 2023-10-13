Submit Release
Glyphosate: no qualified majority in Standing Committee, proposal for renewal now to proceed to Appeal Committee

Today, the Member States voted, in a Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (SCOPAFF), on the Commission’s proposal to renew, for 10 years, the use of glyphosate. The required majority to adopt (or reject) the proposal was not reached. As a result, the proposal, which is based on an opinion delivered by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) will be submitted to the Appeal Committee. The Committee is expected to discuss and vote on the Commission proposal in the first half of November. A decision on the renewal of glyphosate needs to be taken by 14 December 2023, as the current approval expires on 15 December 2023.

