Bill to Prohibit Sale and Use of Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” with Special Guest Councilmember Natali Fani-González on Radio America

Thursday, October 12, 2023

COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents with no insurance will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Ana Arriaza, partnership and engagement program manager at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); Ana Samuels, community health nurse at Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Disease Control and Immunization Program; and Yanira Rodríguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Montgomery County has a new law that phases-out the sale and use of gas-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums. Councilmember Fani-González and Ms. Arriaza will cover the essential elements of the law, along with the survey conducted by the DEP to gather the views of landscapers on a potential gas-to-electric leaf blower exchange and rebate program. The program aims to assist in mitigating any financial difficulties that landscapers may encounter during the transition.

DHHS is providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents who do not have insurance or whose insurance does not cover vaccines. Individuals of all ages who wish to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine are advised to call 240-777-1050 to book an appointment at one of the many immunization clinics available throughout the county. Bilingual assistance in English and Spanish is available, for more information click here.

The show will conclude with information about Montgomery College's upcoming informational session about dual enrollment. Anyone interested in pursuing higher education at Montgomery College is welcome to attend the virtual session, which is available at no cost. For more information and to register for the session, click here.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

