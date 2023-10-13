 Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. 

MARYLAND, October 13 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 13, 2023

Rockville, Md., Oct. 13, 2023 — On Monday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Glass will discuss the future of White’s Ferry, which has been closed since 2020. Additionally, he will preview the Council’s upcoming briefing about Montgomery County’s Pay Equity Report, which will detail that Montgomery County government has successfully closed the gender pay gap within its workforce. The Pay Equity Report is required by the Pay Equity Act, a law introduced by Glass and enacted by the Council in 2019.