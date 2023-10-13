Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,529 in the last 365 days.

 Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. 

MARYLAND, October 13 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 13, 2023

Rockville, Md., Oct. 13, 2023 — On Monday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters. 

Council President Glass will discuss the future of White’s Ferry, which has been closed since 2020. Additionally, he will preview the Council’s upcoming briefing about Montgomery County’s Pay Equity Report, which will detail that Montgomery County government has successfully closed the gender pay gap within its workforce. The Pay Equity Report is required by the Pay Equity Act, a law introduced by Glass and enacted by the Council in 2019. 

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.     

# # #

Release ID: 23-334
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Evan Glass

You just read:

 Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more