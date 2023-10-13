New Online Caviar Shop Singapore - Nomad's SG Store Launch Buy Subscribe Deliver Premium Caviar

Singapore, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Caviar Singapore is an online service offering delivery of caviar directly to the homes of customers in Singapore. The company has cut out middlemen to make caviar more affordable, and to allow people to enjoy it as an everyday luxury. Instead of taking just small mouthfuls of the caviar, people can now savour it as a full course. For more information visit https://nomadcaviarsingapore.com/collections/all

Sturgeon fish, whose eggs are used for caviar, are no longer caught in the wild. Sturgeon aquaculture is now the predominant practice to make the caviar industry sustainable and to reduce the price of caviar. However, sturgeon farming is still a costly process. The amount of time and labour required to raise and care for the sturgeons causes the price of caviar to remain at luxury levels. That, in addition to the rising demand, has caused the price of caviar to stay high. But NOMAD Caviar found a creative solution to the problem; it eliminates the middlemen and delivers the caviar directly from the farms to the table of customers.

Jason Cohen, founder of NOMAD Caviar, explains how he came up with the idea to make caviar more accessible. He says, “Many people saw caviar as a little too expensive and old-fashioned for them, unaware of its fantastic health benefits and complex flavours. So we had a great idea! Why not host amazing dinner parties and squeeze in some delicious caviar at an opportune moment? Once our guests tried it, they couldn’t get enough of the good stuff.”

In terms of nutrition, caviar contains small amounts of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, D, and E, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, potassium, magnesium, protein, carbohydrates, sodium, iron, and zinc. Possible health benefits include: anti-ageing effects for the skin, improvement of mental health, improvement of heart health, prevention of blood clots, reduction of blood pressure, improvement in cholesterol levels, improvement in fertility, enhancement of the immune system, and it also acts as an anti-carcinogen.

Cohen continues, “However, the growing demand for caviar amongst our new converts was leading to a new dilemma. We were spending more and more on caviar each week, and wondered if there was a way to cut out the middlemen and buy directly from the producers.”

After performing some significant research, travelling to various places, and countless tastings, NOMAD Caviar finally found suitable caviar farms that can provide the solution to the company’s vision of offering more affordable caviar to people. Directly transporting the caviar from these sustainable farms to the homes of customers makes it available at a more affordable price. Customers can finally enjoy caviar as it was meant to be through the years since its discovery in ancient times to present - in generous amounts.

Cohen says, “At Nomad Caviar, we want you to experience and savour caviar like it is supposed to be - together. We bring to you the highest quality Kaluga Hybrid caviar from sustainable, reputable farmers. So don't waste any time and buy some of the best caviar you can find online in Singapore. We provide delivery throughout the island.”

By bypassing the middlemen, NOMAD Caviar Singapore has made caviar more accessible and enabled consumers to enjoy the delicacy as a main course and as a daily luxury, in contrast to having just a nibble. NOMAD Caviar has attained success due to a number of reasons. One of these is the way they always take the time to find the appropriate sources. In addition, because they want to protect the environment, they only source their caviar from the most sustainable farms that can offer the best caviar.





Those who would like to know more about the caviar offered by NOMAD Caviar Singapore can check out their website at https://nomadcaviarsingapore.com/ or contact them via telephone or email.

