J.D. Irving, Limited, the University of New Brunswick Saint John and New Brunswick Community College announce digital talent pipeline initiative for New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McKenna Institute, New Brunswick Community College (NBCC) and the University of New Brunswick Saint John are excited to announce the development of a new digital pathways program for industry-related careers, made possible through a $1 million gift from J.D. Irving, Limited.



Focused on developing a talent pipeline to improve digital technology competitiveness for organizations in New Brunswick, the pathways program will invest in student scholarships and bursaries at both NBCC and UNB Saint John, for multiple programs related to digital technology.

The fund will also be used to improve existing curriculum surrounding digital technology at both institutions; to explore opportunities for joint applied research; and to align initiatives with sectors while ensuring skills security through the creation of flexible, transferable pathways for learners.

“An investment in New Brunswick’s next generation is an investment in New Brunswick’s future,” said Jim Irving, co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited. “UNB and NBCC have been vital partners in supporting the province’s economic growth and development and we are confident in the future of our young people here at home.”

"We are deeply grateful for this generous contribution from our partners at JDI, which will help us continue to empower our students and the community at large with the skills and opportunities needed to excel in the digital economy,” said Mary Butler, president & CEO at NBCC. “We look forward to collaborating with our partners to make this vision a reality, while fostering innovation and driving economic growth across the province."

“UNB and J.D. Irving, Limited share a long history of working to build a better New Brunswick. We are tremendously grateful to JDI for this investment in New Brunswick’s digital future. Likewise, it is exciting to build on established partnerships between UNB and NBCC. This collaboration is a great example of our shared commitment to fostering a strong, qualified generation of leaders in the digital economy,” said Dr. Petra Hauf, vice-president Saint John at UNB.

