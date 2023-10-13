1st Capital Bancorp Announces Retirement of President, Jon Ditlevsen

Submit Release
SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (OTC Pink: FISB) announced today the upcoming retirement of President and Chief Lending Officer, Jon Ditlevsen, in January 2024.

Jon has served as President since April of 2020 and as EVP, Chief Lending Officer since 2013. He is a veteran California Banker with nearly 40 years of financial institution experience in, community, regional and national banks. Native to the Central Coast of California, he has served in the various markets 1st Capital Bank operates.

As part of this transition, Jon has been instrumental in the identification of and the development of his successor. An announcement will be made in a separate release. Jon will continue to aid in transition until his retirement date.

“We appreciate Jon’s contribution over the past eleven years and wish him and his family well in retirement,” said Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer.

1st Capital Bank’s markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. 1st Capital Bank is a five-star rated “Superior” bank by Bauer Financial, Inc. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000

Media Inquiries:
David A. Szafranski
dave.szafranski@1stcapitalbank.com
