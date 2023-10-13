October 13 - Ballot Tracking Available Statewide for Every Colorado Voter During the 2023 Coordinated Election

State of Colorado

303-860-6903

jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, October 13, 2023

Denver, October 13, 2023 - Colorado voters in all 64 counties have the opportunity to track their ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election using BallotTrax, a program first implemented statewide in Colorado by Secretary of State Jena Griswold in 2020.

“Statewide ballot tracking allows a voter to follow their ballot from the time it is sent to when it is counted,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage all Colorado voters to take advantage of this program during the 2023 Coordinated Election in Colorado.”

Statewide ballot tracking enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot. More than 2,040,000 Colorado voters are enrolled in BallotTrax, which is approximately 52% of the electorate.

Counties mail ballots to active registered voters the week of October 16. Voters enrolled in BallotTrax will receive status updates from BallotTrax once their ballot is sent. Military and overseas ballots for the Coordinated Election were sent by September 23, 2023.

Voters can enroll themselves in BallotTrax by going to GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.” For more information on Colorado’s 2023 Coordinated Election, to register to vote, or update your voter registration, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.