Int’l friends praise Party leader’s book on socialism in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, October 13 -

BRUSSELS International friends spoke highly of the great value of the book "Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng during a ceremony to launch the book’s Dutch language version in Brussels, Belgium on October 12.

Chinese Ambassador to Belgium Cao Zhongming highly valued Việt Nam's developments over the past nearly eight decades under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), expressed his belief that under the leadership of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Việt Nam will continue to reap more achievements in socio-economic development, and its position in the international arena will be enhanced.

Meanwhile, David Prestieau from the Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB)’s political department praised Việt Nam for its outstanding development, especially efforts to achieve the United Nations' millennium development goals.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has shown that policies and actions of the Party and State of Việt Nam to protect the people, control the health crisis and recover the economy are much more effective than those of other countries across the world, he said.

Prestieau reaffirmed that the PTB shares the values of Vietnamese socialism, expressing the desire to continue working closely with Vietnam and joins hands with the Southeast Asian nation in building a more equitable and sustainable world.

Lao Ambassdor to Belgium Kingphokeo Phommahaxay said he hopes that that General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's book will soon be translated into Laotian and published in his country so that the Lao people can understand more about the history of the long-standing close relationship between the two countries.

Delegates expressed their belief that the book will importantly contribute to promoting the image of Việt Nam more widely to international friends, helping them understand more fully, deeply and comprehensively about the national construction and development, as well as the path towards socialism in the Southeast Asian nation.

In his speech at the event, Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to Belgium and the European Union (EU) Nguyễn Văn Thảo emphasised that since gaining independence in 1945, the Vietnamese people have chosen the path towards socialism, with the goal of building an independent, self-resilient, prosperous and strong country where its people can enjoy a prosperous and happy life.

Over the past 78 years, under the Party's leadership, the Vietnamese people have overcome all difficulties, and achieved many breakthrough achievements, he stressed, adding that Vietnam has emerged as a dynamic economy, becoming an important link in global economic linkages.

Thảo affirmed that in its development process, Việt Nam always appreciates the solidarity and friendship as well as the valuable support and cooperation of international friends.

The diplomat took the occasion to thank the Workers' Party of Belgium for helping translate the book into Dutch and for closely coordinating with the Vietnamese Embassy recently.

Launched in 2022 on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the CPV, the book - one of the highly influential publications of the Party leader, gathers his 29 outstanding articles and speeches, aiming to help cadres, Party members, and people gain an insight into socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam, so as to promote consensus in society and bring into play the great national solidarity to achieve the strategic goals set by the Party, late President Hồ Chí Minh and the people. VNS