AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HOSTS FALL DINNER AT NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE FEATURING CHRISTOPHE BECK, CEO OF ECOLAB, INC.
NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Swiss Foundation hosted another groundbreaking event at the New York Stock Exchange featuring key Swiss and American business and diplomatic leaders on October 10, 2023. The keynote featured Christophe Beck, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ecolab Inc., in conversation with Chair of the American Swiss Foundation, Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (YL 1996). Over 200 guests were in attendance.
American Swiss Foundation Treasurer John Tuttle (YL 2011), Vice Chair, New York Stock Exchange, welcomed guests to the historic venue. Lorenzo Stoll, Head of Cargo, Swiss International Air Lines Ltd. gave introductory remarks and Randall Phillips (YL 1996) sang the national anthems of both the United States and Switzerland. His Excellency Jacques Pitteloud, the Swiss Ambassador to the United States delivered closing remarks.
Throughout the wide-ranging conversations, the leaders examined the state of U.S.-Swiss relations and the broader transatlantic relationship. From innovation and sustainability, to access to clean and safe water, they all pledged cooperation between the United States and Switzerland on the most pressing global challenges.
"In these challenging times, it's more important than ever to build strong bridges between the United States and Switzerland. We are honored to celebrate our common commitment to liberty, the rule of law and free enterprise at the business capital of the world, the New York Stock Exchange,” Robert Giuffra commented, who has served as Chair of the American Swiss Foundation since 2016. He also expressed "the Foundation's condemnation of the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on innocent Israelis this past weekend and solidarity with people of Israel."
Hosting the event was John Tuttle, Vice Chair of the New York Stock Exchange and President of the NYSE Institute, who commented: “It was an honor and a privilege to host the Swiss Ambassador and leading CEOs here at the New York Stock Exchange, the center of the world’s capital markets. Working together with representatives of nations around the world is an important focus of the NYSE, which is home to an unmatched, global community of listed companies.”
His Excellency Jacques Pitteloud, the Swiss Ambassador to the United States stated, “I am grateful to the American Swiss Foundation from hosting this historic event at the intersection of business and diplomacy. I am honored to be a part of the comprehensive discussions, covering critical topics that impact citizens of both our countries and the world, that foster and sustain our enduring bilateral relationship with some of the most important business leaders today.”
Christophe Beck is chairman and chief executive officer of Ecolab Inc., the world’s water, hygiene, and infection prevention company that protects people and the resources vital to life. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality, and industrial markets. Christophe holds dual Swiss and U.S. citizenship, has a master’s degree in engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and serves on the institution’s strategic advisory board.
"The vitality of the Swiss and United States' relationship has never been stronger. It's these types of relationships that are needed to address the world's biggest challenges, like the global water crisis,” Mr. Beck stated.
Lorenzo Stoll, Head of Cargo, Swiss International Air Lines Ltd. remarked: “I was honored to be part of the insightful discussions at the New York Stock Exchange. At Swiss WorldCargo we invest in driving positive change in the airfreight industry and are dedicated to our commitment for a more sustainable future of the logistics industry. The crucial connection between Switzerland and the United States is also reflected in the airfreight world, and our role as a niche carrier of high-value and care-intensive shipments is now being strengthened in America as well.”
The event was attended by distinguished members of both the Swiss and American communities, including business leaders, elected officials, and members of the diplomatic corps. The American Swiss Foundation thanks all event sponsors including the New York Stock Exchange, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Swiss WorldCargo, Steven G. Hoch, Kranjac Tripodi & Partners LLP, RepRisk, Vontobel, and Läderach.
Vanessa Beary, Executive Director
American Swiss Foundation
+1 212-754-0130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube