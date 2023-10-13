Smith Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas Delivers Unparalleled Results Across A Range Of Procedures

Las Vegas, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Individuals considering plastic surgery in Las Vegas can find choosing a plastic surgeon challenging. Many Plastic Surgeons market themselves as experts in specific procedures, so it can take time to select the best plastic surgeon for a particular process.

Smith Plastic Surgery and Dr. Lane Smith are pleased to announce that Las Vegas has grown to be recognized as a premier location for obtaining plastic surgery procedures. In the past, patients considering plastic surgery procedures traveled to cities such as Miami or Beverly Hills. The Center for Smith Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas rivals more prestigious facilities, and patients can take advantage of the world-class expertise of Dr. Smith. The premier plastic surgeon delivers exceptional service. The main focus of the center is a friendly and warm environment and positive patient experience. From the initial consultation to the surgery and follow-up appointments, the goal is to make each patient feel entirely confident and comfortable.

The board-certified plastic surgeons offer a substantial array of non-surgical and surgical treatments to patients who want to enhance their beauty. Over the years in operation, the team offering plastic surgery in Las Vegas, Nevada has performed more than 23,000 procedures. The surgeons are proud to care for the needs of patients. Dr. Lane Smith has over twenty years of experience and the skills to achieve world-class results. He is highly recommended throughout the Las Vegas area for treating patients with compassion and respect. To exceed patient expectations, he provides cutting-edge technology combined with old-fashioned values.

When choosing a plastic surgeon, there are several factors to consider. These qualifying factors include training, residency, fellowships, Board certifications, experience, and images showing the performance of the doctors on previous patients. A surgeon should be able to show recognition for his work from patients and peers. Reading actual reviews from patients is another way to gauge whether the surgeon has the preferred combination of training and experience that patients appreciate. A look at Dr. Smith’s mix of experience and training demonstrates why he is so highly regarded in his field.

Dr. Lane Smith says, “During my many years of training, I had the experience of living in many parts of the United States and training at some of the top medical institutions around the globe. This training and experience have helped shape my philosophy about the field of medicine, as well as plastic surgery. Plastic surgery combines art and science. I am blessed with a very artistic sense. I treat each surgery as if it is a work of art, something that I am proud of when it is completed. I treat each patient as if they were friends, and I use cutting-edge technology combined with old-fashioned values.”

Smith Plastic Surgery is a world-class and state-of-the-art surgical center. In addition to his work in plastic surgery, Dr. Smith owns and operates the well-respected Medical Spa in Las Vegas: Chic la Vie. The laser institute and med spa are dedicated to non-invasive cosmetic procedures focused on assisting patients with weight loss and restoring youth and beauty, and assisting with weight loss. Chic la Vie is the premier Med Spa in Las Vegas, committed to offering each client exceptional service, efficacy, and safety in a comfortable, spa-like atmosphere.

The pro team includes an experienced and licensed physician assistant, aestheticians, and nurses trained in the best-in-class technology designed to achieve the most beneficial results. Each client is unique, so the goal is to offer a customized treatment solution that correctly restores beauty and youthfulness so patients can look and feel their best.

About the Center:

Smith Plastic Surgery offers a state-of-the-art facility that serves patients throughout Las Vegas and the surrounding communities. The combination of decades of experience and training under premier doctors makes Las Vegas a recognized center for medical and surgical procedures. The staff and equipment under Dr. Lane Smith are dedicated to the positive experience for each patient.

