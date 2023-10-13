EMU Puts Huge Support for the Champion Angels Ülker Nicosia Marathon

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Senate held a meeting on Thursday, 12 October 2023 at 14:30 at the Senate Hall in EMU Rector’s Office. Champion Angels Association Executive Board member and EMU Registrar’s Office Department Chief Murat Aktuğralı also attended the said meeting.

Delivering a speech at the beginning of the meeting, Aktuğralı stated that we sadly lost 35 angels in the earthquake disaster that happened on 6 February, 2023. Aktuğralı also noted that 5 of these angels are children of EMU personnel members. Saying that Turkish Municipality of Nicosia organizes the annual Nicosia Marathon aiming to support various social responsibility projects, and Aktuğralı stated that the revenue of this year’s marathon will be donated to the Champion Angels Association. The marathon will be held on 22 October, 2023.

Following Aktuğralı’s speech, EMU Senate members signed up for the Ülker Nicosia Marathon and received their participant numbers. EMU staff throughout the university continue to show great interest in the marathon and make registrations.

Members of the society from Famagusta who would like to participate in the Ülker Nicosia Marathon which is to be organized with the slogan of “We Promised for the Champions” and to contribute to the Champion Angels Education Campus can sign up for the event from the following signing points between 16 – 20 October, 2023: Famagusta Municipality Building, Bandabuliya Walled City and MAGEM Maraş Building between the hours of 08:00 and 15:00, MAGEM Sakarya Building between 08:00 – 22:00 and, EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate between 09:00 – 16:00.