EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer Presents Appreciation Plaque to Former Emu Rector Prof. Dr. Necdet Osam

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer presented former EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Necdet Osam an appreciation plaque on the occasion of his retirement. The ceremony took place on Friday, 13 October 2023 at 10:30 at the Rector’s Office where Prof. Dr. Tümer presented the appreciation plaque to Prof. Dr. Osam for his service to EMU between the years of 1990 and 2023. Stating that EMU is a very important institution, Prof. Dr. Osam emphasized that he is always ready to provided support whenever the university needs.

Prof. Dr. Osam commenced his professional life in EMU on the 7th of May, 1990 at the EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of English as an instructor. Prof. Dr. Osam acted as the Chair of English Language Education Department in the Faculty of Education between 11 December 2022 and 1 March 2007.

Between 23 February 2007 and 12 January 2012, Prof. Dr. Osam acted as the Dean of Education Faculty, as a Rector Coordinator between January 2012 and October 2014, Acting Rector between 14 October 2014 and 13 June 2016 and finally as the Rector of EMU between 14 June 2016 and 20 February 2020.

Prof. Dr. Osam continued his duty as a faculty member at EMU Faculty of Education, Department of Foreign Languages ​​Education as of 20 February, 2020 and retired on 30 September, 2023.