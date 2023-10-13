Working trip to Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic

TAJIKISTAN, October 13 - On October 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for the city of Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistants of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations and Economic Issues, and other officials.