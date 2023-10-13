Star Wars Fan Film “Stormtroopers – Siege” Nominated in Seven Categories in Ireland’s Underground Cinema Film Awards
The award ceremony, being held November 11, recognizes the best of the new wave of Irish and international filmmakersCORK, IRELAND, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Wars fan film “Stormtroopers – Siege” has been nominated in seven categories for the 14th Underground Cinema Film Awards in Ireland, placing it among the very best of the new wave of Irish and international filmmakers.
The Underground Cinema Film Awards ceremony will be held in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire on November 11. “Stormtroopers – Siege” received the following nominations: Best Cinematography, Billy Cummings; Best Editing, Billy Cummings and Chris Buckley; Best VFX, William Bean; Best Sound Design, Alan Keogh; Best Score, Brian Lane; Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, Micheal Fitzgerald.
“Stormtroopers – Siege” is set in the Star Wars universe in the Andor and Rogue One timeline and is a sequel to “Stormtroopers – The Raid,” which was released in 2018. In “Stormtroopers – Siege,” an Imperial Base Station is besieged by battleship attack and is haunted by PTSD within its ranks.
“I am very proud that our awesome cast and crew are being acknowledged for the incredible production quality we achieved in telling a compelling story in ‘Stormtroopers – Siege,’” said director Micheal Fitzgerald. “Each nomination represents the talent and effort of every person on our team. The Underground Cinema Film Awards is a very prestigious and innovative launch pad for Irish filmmakers. I’m thrilled that ‘Stormtroopers’ showcases the very best potential of filming locations in Cork, Waterford and Tipperary to rival any international blockbuster filming location. My ambition is one of our cast or crew or a location can win a significant opportunity from ‘Stormtroopers – Siege’ and then all our professional reputations will rise together.”
“Stormtroopers – Siege” stars Carolyn Bracken (“You Are Not My Mother,” “Dublin Murders,” “Balor Hall,” “The Gone”), Pius McGrath (“Foundation,” “The Gates”), Peter Cosgrave (“Pilgrimage”) and Klancy Casey Williams. Micheal Fitzgerald previously appeared in “Home & Away,” “Game of Thrones” and “Dublin Murders.”
“Stormtroopers – Siege” filmed in epic locations in Ireland. The crew hiked 792 meters above sea level to film in a dormant volcano in Waterford and dove 30 meters deep to film underwater in Tipperary. The 32-meter Large Antenna Array in the National Space Centre in Midleton doubled as the anchor location for the Imperial Base Station.
The film was also shot in the sophisticated training facilities in the National Maritime College of Ireland in Ringaskiddy, Cork and in the magnificent historic caverns of Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven, Cork.
Underground Cinema screened 132 films during 2023 and 55 of them received a nomination. Previous Underground Cinema award winners have included John Boorman, who received an honorary award.
“Stormtroopers – Siege” was released online after a tour of event screenings. It can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/n0tq6gNDyb0.
For more information, visit www.roguestormtrooper.com.
