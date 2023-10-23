Game Is Not Over: Indie Gaming Studio Gets Acquired By A Private Buyer In A Deal Spearheaded By Website Closers
Website Closers, one of the world's biggest and most trusted business brokerage firms, headed the sale of the company.
We are thrilled to see our vision for Evil Studios continue to grow and flourish under new leadership. We believe this transition will open new doors and opportunities for our beloved gaming community”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evil Studios Limited, a pioneering software development and gaming company, made headlines in the mobile gaming industry after being sold to a private buyer. The terms of the deal won’t be disclosed for confidentiality purposes, but the owner said that many interested buyers joined the sale and the asking price for the business was confidently achieved. Website Closers, one of the world's biggest and most trusted business brokerage firms, headed the sale of the company.
— Sean Conrad
Founded in 2013, Evil Studios Limited has continually strived to redefine the gaming landscape by creating mobile games that not only entertain but also engage and stimulate the discerning mind. In a world where gaming and fun have taken on new dimensions, creating games that are not only fun and enjoyable but also mature and worthy can be truly challenging.
With a mission to craft mature and hilarious mobile games for the most selective players, Evil Studios Limited has garnered immense popularity. The company's popular titles such as Evil Apples, a provocative adult card and party game, and the wildly successful Evil Minds, a game of risqué charades, have broken download records for its niche.
Sean Conrad and Daniel Ricciotti, the visionary minds behind Evil Studios Limited, have steered the company to extraordinary heights. They passionately pioneered the concept of mobile gaming as an intellectually stimulating and entertaining experience.
Commenting on the sale, Sean Conrad remarked, "We are thrilled to see our vision for Evil Studios Limited continue to grow and flourish under new leadership. We believe this transition will open new doors and opportunities for our beloved gaming community."
The sale of Evil Studios Limited was facilitated by Website Closers, a distinguished brokerage firm with a global reputation for facilitating seamless business transactions.
Leading the negotiation was Alex Mylonas, who expressed his excitement about the deal, saying, "Evil Studios Limited represents a unique blend of creativity and innovation in the gaming industry. We are honored to have played a part in this transaction and are confident that the new owners will carry forward the legacy of this remarkable company."
On the buyer's side, the deal was expertly handled by Mike Adams and Mike Freedman, both esteemed professionals at Website Closers. Mike Adams stated, "Evil Studios Limited has a rich history of delivering exceptional gaming experiences to its dedicated fan base. We are excited to see what the future holds for this iconic brand."
The sale of Evil Studios Limited marks a significant milestone in the world of mobile gaming, demonstrating the enduring appeal of inventive and thought-provoking gaming experiences. This transaction showcases the resilience and adaptability of the gaming industry, highlighting the potential for continued growth and innovation even in this modern gaming landscape.
Congratulations to everyone who made this meaningful and successful transaction possible!
Broker Contact:
Alex Mylonas
amylonas@websiteclosers.com
305-680-7283
Mike Freedman
mfreedman@websiteclosers.com
813-244-1691
Mike Adams
mikeadams@websiteclosers.com
540-921-7403
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube