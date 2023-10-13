Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,645 in the last 365 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (“Carlyle Secured Lending”) (NASDAQ: CGBD) will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 to announce its third quarter 2023 financial results. A news release containing the quarterly results will be issued after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website at carlylesecuredlending.com and will also be available on the website soon after the call’s completion.

About Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.    

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: CGBD) business development company (“BDC”) which began investing in 2013. Carlyle Secured Lending focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.

Web: carlylesecuredlending.com

About Carlyle   

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $385 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2023, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 29 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Contacts:

Investors: Media:
Daniel Hahn Kristen Greco Ashton
+1-212-813-4900 +1-212-813-4763
publicinvestor@carlylesecuredlending.com kristen.ashton@carlyle.com



Primary Logo

You just read:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more