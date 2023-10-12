Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,641 in the last 365 days.

Three elk shot out of season and left to waste near Kepps Crossing

On Oct. 12, Fish and Game Officers discovered three dead elk that were shot and left to waste on private property near the Kepps Crossing Road east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. All three elk were determined to have been killed on the morning of Oct. 12, and included a 6-point bull, a cow and a calf. No season was open for elk harvest in the area at the time.  

Given the busy nature of the Kepps Crossing Road, Conservation Officers with Idaho Fish and Game are hoping that someone may have witnessed the shooting or have information that will help solve the case. 

Fish and Game is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999, report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher or call the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

You just read:

Three elk shot out of season and left to waste near Kepps Crossing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more