Three elk shot out of season and left to waste near Kepps Crossing

On Oct. 12, Fish and Game Officers discovered three dead elk that were shot and left to waste on private property near the Kepps Crossing Road east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. All three elk were determined to have been killed on the morning of Oct. 12, and included a 6-point bull, a cow and a calf. No season was open for elk harvest in the area at the time.

Given the busy nature of the Kepps Crossing Road, Conservation Officers with Idaho Fish and Game are hoping that someone may have witnessed the shooting or have information that will help solve the case.

Fish and Game is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999, report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher or call the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.