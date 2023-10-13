Holiday Makers With Travel Plans To Tel Aviv Told No Compensation For Cancelled Flights

With flight cancellations being outside of the control of the airlines, travellers will not be entitled to compensation for cancelled flights

UNITED KINGDOM , October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the The Foreign Office advising against all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and against all travel to certain parts of the region, many holiday makers with plans to head to Tel Aviv will be looking at their options.

As of Thursday, 12th October, all UK airlines have now suspended flights to and from Israel due to the large-scale conflict happening in areas of Israel and threats to airports in the region.

Whilst priority is being focused on flying stranded Britons out of the country and specially trained UK diplomats in, there will be holiday makers who have booked flights that have now been cancelled until further notice. Tel Aviv is a popular tourist destination in Israel and many holidaymakers will be looking at their rights when it comes to compensation for their cancelled, delayed and redirected flights.

In the first instance, holidaymakers who were due to travel to Israel are being advised to discuss their options with their travel agent or tour operator and their flight options with their airline.

Due to the nature of the flight cancellations and their being outside of the control of the airlines, travellers will not be entitled to compensation for cancelled flights. However airlines are offering flexible rebooking options and customers are encouraged to check their respective websites for the most up to date information on their options.

AirTravelClaim.com say “We are greatly saddened by the news coming from Israel and agree that safety is the most important priority for travellers. Whilst seeking compensation won’t be at the forefront of most travellers' minds watching the conflict unfold, we understand that many holiday makers may be feeling lost on what to do next. We advise getting in contact with your airline to discuss options and being patient whilst the situation changes. We would never recommend anyone travel to a dangerous location, we understand some may need to so it is possible to catch flights from London via EL AL Israel Airlines.”