Injured Hiker Assisted off Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

October 13, 2023

Jaffrey, NH – Just before noon on October 12, 2023, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by Southwestern New Hampshire Fire Mutual Aid in regard to an injured hiker on Mount Monadnock. Christopher Morris, 42, of Belmont, Massachusetts, was hiking the White Dot Trail on Mount Monadnock alone. Shortly after reaching the summit, Morris began hiking down the trail and suffered a lower-leg injury. He called 911 following the injury as he was unsure if he would be able to hike further.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers along with Monadnock Park Staff responded to the Old Toll Road to hike to the patient via the White Arrow Trail. First responders made contact with the injured hiker, splinted the injury, and gave crutches to Morris to assist him in hiking. Morris was able to hike out under his own power with assistance from responders. The group arrived at the Old Toll Road at 4:40 p.m., where Morris received care from the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance. He was then transported to Monadnock Community Hospital.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game Search and Rescue efforts. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.