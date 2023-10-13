Tai Ji Men to Present Free Cultural Performances at Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy will present two free and fabulous cultural performances combining dance, music, martial arts, and drama on Sunday, October 15 at the renowned Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Tai Ji Men members deliver a powerful martial arts performance to spread positive energy to the audience.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy in Pasadena, Tai Ji Men will present two free and fabulous cultural performances on Oct. 15 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, delivering awe-inspiring positive energy to the audience!

Tai Ji Men showcases a fire phoenix dance, symbolizing rebirth, encouraging people to be hopeful and brave in the face of adversity, transforming themselves and starting a new page in life!