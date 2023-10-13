Gaggle's Latest Report Addresses the Ongoing Mental Health Crisis in K-12 Students

As schools navigate the complex challenges K-12 students are facing related to the mental health crisis, Gaggle's report serves as a valuable resource, offering insights and solutions that can help districts better support their students.

DALLAS, TX, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaggle, a leading provider of safety solutions for K-12 districts, has released its newest report titled "Navigating an Ongoing Mental Health Crisis in Students." This comprehensive report delves into the significant mental health challenges faced by K-12 students and offers insights on how school districts can enhance the safety and well-being of their students.

In recent years, it’s become evident that there is a mental health crisis among young people in the United States. However, challenges escalated significantly during and following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. School closures disrupted traditional learning, leading to issues related to loss of social interactions and school based support for students.

Gaggle, known for its commitment to student safety and mental health, has been at the forefront of addressing these challenges. To illustrate the severity of this crisis, Gaggle has captured real statements from students, highlighting their struggles:

"I can't take it. School was bad enough when we were in person but now it's worse. I have no one to talk to. Everything would be better off if I just k***ed myself."

"I don't ask for help because I don't want to talk about it because nobody wants to hear about it. There's no point in being here anymore."

Gaggle’s data from the past five school years (2018-2023) also captured the concerning rise of incidents across multiple categories, including: harassment (459% increase), suicide and self-harm (87% increase), and violence towards others (128% increase).

During this time period, Gaggle's Safety Team — a dedicated group of professionals focused on ensuring the well-being and security of K-12 students — has issued 98,611 Possible Student Situation (PSS) alerts, with 43,579 related to suicide/self-harm and 22,438 related to violence against others. These timely alerts have been estimated to save the lives of 5,790 students.

Despite the continued negative impact of the pandemic on mental health, Gaggle remains committed to improving school safety and student well-being.

Founder & CEO of Gaggle, Jeff Patterson, expressed his vision, stating, "I wanted to bring the power of digital communication to schools while giving teachers an easy way to watch over their gaggle of students. My vision of student-centric schools using cutting-edge technology to safely inspire creativity and ingenuity remains the driving force in Gaggle's ongoing story."

Read the full report at news.gaggle.net/state-of-student-safety. Visit gaggle.net for more information about Gaggle and its commitment to student safety and well-being.



