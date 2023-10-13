Financial Advisor Natalea Simmons Joins Stifel In Suburban St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that financial advisor Natalea Simmons has joined the firm’s Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary in Frontenac, Missouri.



Ms. Simmons has 21 years of investment industry experience, all at Merrill Lynch, where she was responsible for $431 million in client assets. She is supported by Emily Cuba, Client Relationship Manager, and Leslie Kollar, Senior Registered Client Service Associate.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our practice to Stifel,” said Ms. Simmons. “After completing due diligence on several firms, large and small, it was clear to us that the boutique nature of Stifel would allow us to provide the best possible guidance and service to our clients. Stifel is truly committed to its advisors and the wealth management business, giving us direct access to an abundance of sophisticated resources.”

“Natalea has built an exceptional advisory practice, and we’re excited that she’s made Stifel her firm of choice,” said Jim Zemlyak, Co-President of Stifel. “Her team and her clients will benefit from our unique advisor-centric culture as well as resources and support that we believe are the best in the industry. They are an outstanding addition to our Frontenac office, which continues to attract entrepreneurial advisors from a variety of firms here in our hometown market.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

For further information,

contact Brian Spellecy

(314) 342-2000