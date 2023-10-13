Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Announces Over $12 Million in PHFA Funding for 43rd District

Pittsburgh, PA – October 13, 2023 − Today, State Senator Jay Costa announces over $12 million in funding for affordable housing projects in his district in Allegheny County. This funding comes from the 2 022 Fiscal Year budget and utilizes ARPA funding to help fill the gaps in housing needs.

“I was proud to lead the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus to ensure that as much federal American Rescue Plan Act funding as possible was pumped into our local economy to make investments that would be long lasting for working families,” said Senator Costa.“Towards that end, we were proud to allocate $100 million toward the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing. Yesterday, PFHA awarded over $12 million to projects from Swissvale to Hazelwood to Braddock to Homewood. I am grateful to have partners like my Senate Democratic colleagues and the workers at PHFA who are helping deliver a safe, affordable home for every Pennsylvanian.”

The projects funded in the 43rd district are described in detail below.

Reservation of Housing Options Grant Funds

Development Name: African Queens Apartments

Location: 2159 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Ownership Entity: Amani Christian Community Development Corporation

Affordable Housing Units: 9

Reservation of Grant Funds: $900,000

Scope: African Queens Apartments will be a 18,000 SF mixed-use development with 1,700SF of commercial space on the ground floor, and a total of 12 apartments on the second, third, and fourth floors. Nine of the apartments will be reserved for applicants making less than 60% AMI, and the remaining three will be reserved for applicants making less than 80% AMI. Of the nine apartments reserved for applicants making less than 60% AMI, three will be reserved for very low-income households and six will be reserved for applicants that are special needs or homeless.

Reservation of Housing Options Grant Funds

Development Name: Homewood Affordable Housing Construction

Location: 536-538 Brushton Ave, 541-545 Brushton Ave, 7704-7706 Tioga St, 7638-7644 Tioga St, 7309 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Ownership Entity: Homewood Redevelopment LLC

Affordable Housing Units: 37

Reservation of Grant Funds: $1,500,000

Scope of Work: This project encompasses the acquisition and rehab of blighted properties in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The properties to be redeveloped located at 536, 538, and 541-545 Brushton Ave., 7309 Hamilton Ave., and 7704-7706 and 7638-7644 Tioga St., and total 37 units. This project seeks to ensure that residents of Homewood can remain in their community, have safe and secure housing, and benefit from redevelopment in the place where they already live and raise their families.

Reservation of Housing Options Grant Funds

Development Name: Homewood Housing Rehabilitation

Location: 7301 Hamilton Ave, 7811 Hamilton Ave, 7812 Formosa Way, 7819 Hamilton Ave, and 7818 Formosa Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Ownership Entity: RT Homewood LLC

Affordable Housing Units: 17

Reservation of Grant Funds: 1,020,000

Scope: The Homewood Housing Rehabilitation project contains 17 units of affordable housing and will prevent displacement of vulnerable families in the Homewood Neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh. 4 two-bedroom units are for families below 30% AMI, and 13 units are for families below 60% AMI. The exteriors of all the buildings will be substantially renovated with new roofs, porches, and masonry repairs. Other proposed renovations include energy efficiency upgrades, and the installation of new porches and decking.

Reservation of Housing Options Grant Funds

Development Name: Independent Housing Resources East

Location: 2531-2543 S. Braddock Ave, Swissvale, PA 15218; 606 Swissvale Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221; 117 N. Winebiddle St, Pittsburgh, PA 15224; 5757 Stanton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Ownership Entity: Independent Housing Resources East Inc.

Affordable Housing Units: 24

Reservation of Grant Funds: $1,400,000

Scope: Independent Housing Resources East is a four-building scattered site project that was developed in the 1990s and contains 24 units of affordable housing. After 30 years, significant capital improvements needed both inside individual units and to the exterior areas of the sites. Proposed improvements to the buildings include HVAC upgrades, new windows, basement repairs, exterior site improvements, and various interior updates to all units.

Reservation of Housing Options Grant Funds

Development Name: Hazelwood 2023

Location: 20 Almeda, Pittsburgh, PA 15207

Ownership Entity: RTH Investments LLC

Affordable Housing Units: 9

Reservation of Grant Funds: $540,000

Scope: Hazelwood 2023 located at 20 Almeda in Pittsburgh encompasses the full renovation of a 9-unit affordable housing complex to ensure the safety and comfort of the residents. This project is intended to preserve affordable housing in the area that may otherwise have been turned into high end apartments and displacing the current residents.

Reservation of Housing Options Grant Funds

Development Name: Hazelwood Affordable Rental Preservation Program (HARPP): Stabilization Initiative

Location: Scattered Sites, Pittsburgh, PA

Ownership Entity: HAARP, LLC

Affordable Housing Units: 61

Reservation of Grant Funds: $1,861,552

Scope: This project encompasses the rejuvenation of 61 scattered-site affordable rental units through the Hazelwood Affordable Rental Preservation Project located in the Pittsburgh area. Improvements to the sites will address items needed to ensure safe and secure housing for the residents. These improvements include structural repairs, roof replacements, appliances, energy efficiency upgrades, facade improvements, and general improvements unique to each site.

Reservation of Housing Options Grant Funds

Development Name: Wood Towers

Location: 810 Wood Street, Pittsburgh, PA

Ownership Entity: Wood Towers MF Grant LP

Affordable Housing Units: 97

Reservation of Grant Funds: $5,000,000

Scope: Wood Towers is a 97-unit affordable housing apartment building located in Pittsburgh that serves the elderly and persons with disabilities. HOP funding will be used for renovations including roof replacements, HVAC replacements, sitewide Wi-Fi, security improvements, new elevator system, new hot water heaters, and various cosmetic upgrades.

Additional information about PFHA is available on their website.

Learn more about the Pennsylvania Senate Democrats Priorities, including affordable homes for every Pennsylvanian, on our website.

###