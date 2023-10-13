NeuroOne® to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 19, 2023

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that CFO Ron McClurg will present at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York on Thursday, October 19, 2023.



Conference details:

Presentation Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023 Presentation Time*: 9:00 am ET Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York City Registration: Available on the conference website. 1x1 meetings: Requests available upon registration.

*The presentation time may be subject to change. Attendees may refer to the program agenda for more information.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.